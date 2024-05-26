12 injured after Qatar Airways flight hits turbulence en route to Dublin

Follow us on Image Source : QATAR AIRWAYS Representational Image

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin encountered severe turbulence on Sunday, resulting in injuries to twelve people, with eight subsequently taken to the hospital, according to airport authorities.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was airborne over Turkey. Despite the turbulence, the plane landed safely at Dublin Airport shortly before 1 pm (1200 GMT). Emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department, were on standby as the plane touched down, the airport authorities mentioned.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services due to six passengers and six crew members reporting injuries after experiencing turbulence," Dublin Airport stated. "All passengers were assessed for injuries before disembarking. Eight passengers were taken to the hospital," it added.

Further, Qatar Airways issued a statement acknowledging the incident: "A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is subject to an internal investigation."

Meanwhile, this incident follows a similar event five days prior, where a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence. Passengers described the experience as frightening, noting that the plane seemed to drop out of the air for about 20 seconds during the food-and-drinks service.

(With inputs from PTI)