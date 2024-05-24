Horoscope Today, May 24: Increase in income for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, May 24, 2024

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2024: Today is Pratipada Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Friday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 7:25 pm today. Today in the afternoon, Shiv Yoga will be there till 11:22 pm, after that Siddha Yoga will take place. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 10:11 am today, after which Jyestha Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Karveer Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how May 24, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can get some good work just by talking to a friend. This will increase your income. People may be influenced by your behaviour. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. You can also take children along. Working women may get support from some organizations for their work. With someone's help, your plans can become successful. Your planned tasks can be accomplished.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day. New happiness will come in your life. Children who are preparing for a competition while staying away from home will have a better day. You will get full support from teachers. People doing government jobs may get encouragement for some work. You will benefit financially. Most of your work will be completed. Suddenly you will get some good news, which will make your mind happy. Your pending money can be recovered.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Relationships with friends will become better than before. You can organize some religious programs at home. The child may have some great success in his career. You will get good benefits from some work. If you are looking for a new job, you can get the job with the help of elder siblings. People will be happy with your behaviour today.

Cancer

Today your day will be fine. You have to identify the appropriate time. Work done at the right time can bring you success. The situation will remain fine in the family. You may have to spend more money to fulfil any need of children. Your friend may ask you to do some work. Those doing private jobs need to be a little careful about their speech. Be gentle in your language while talking to seniors.

Leo

Today, your day will be mixed. You need to do all your work by dividing it in a stipulated time. Otherwise, many of your works may remain incomplete. By working keeping the deadline in mind, things will be completed well and you will also be able to focus on yourself. The atmosphere at home will remain fine. There is a possibility of a relative coming to the house. Today, you need to be careful about your mother's health. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Virgo

Today will be a very good day for you. Today, there are chances of you traveling abroad. You may get a job call from a big company. You will be successful in impressing everyone with your words. People who are associated with politics will be success today. Besides, you will also get a lot of respect. Some new people may try to join you. The day will prove to be successful for students. You will be very excited about your studies.

Libra

Today, your day may be a little better than before. Will try to explore new possibilities in the workplace. You may get the results of your hard work for many days for some work. You will get support in work from your children. People associated with music may get an opportunity to go to a good platform. You should not miss any opportunity. You need to pay a little attention to yourself in the changing weather. You should also change your eating habits.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. With the support of your spouse, you may find a way to move forward in life. You will feel refreshed. You can start some work afresh. New thoughts will come to your mind. Your relationships with colleagues in the office will become stronger. The boss will appreciate your work. People who are associated with health services may get awards in their workplace. Today is going to be a great day for your lovemate.

Sagittarius

Today will be a wonderful day for you. An old business deal may bring you sudden profit. Your mind will be very happy. You will get a chance to connect with some good people of the society. You can contribute to the work of any government organisation. You can also get a certificate for that work. You can discuss any household work with the entire family. Everyone will agree with your words. Everything will be good with you in the job.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. If you are going to make a big business deal, then you need to take decisions very thoughtfully. You must get help from an experienced person. Today, it may take some time for you to complete any government work. Students who are appearing for exams to get admission to a good college for higher education will get the results as per their wish. Today, you will spend your time hanging out with friends.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Whatever work you start today, you will definitely be successful in it. You will get an opportunity to go out somewhere with friends today. You may get a good offer for a job from abroad. Students who are interested in science will have a good day today. You will get better results in exams. You may get help from a senior person for a project. The situation will be in your favour in every way.

Pisces

Today, you may get some special opportunities in life. You may get a chance to meet someone who can help you with a new start in your work. You will remain strong at the financial level. Any of your business projects may be completed. You will feel healthy. Those who are involved in the iron trade, their work will be good today. Today, you can prepare to go to some function. With the help of your father in household chores, all your tasks will be completed easily.