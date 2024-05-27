Ranchi: Bengal DJ shot dead by man with rifle from close range inside bar

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from the shocking video of the incident

In a shocking incident, a semi-naked man carrying a rifle shot dead a DJ inside a bar in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The bar is located in the posh area, in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel. The heartwrenching incident was caught on CCTV camera, in which the accused is seen with a high-tech rifle and shooting at the victim from a close range. The accused hid his face with clothes and was shirtless. After shooting the accused he moved forward, while the victim collapsed after receiving a bullet injury.

According to the police, the horrific incident took place late on Sunday night following a clash over reportedly teasing girls.

The victim is identified as a disk jockey (DJ) Sandeep from West Bengal. He was working on a performance wage.

According to the media reports, men in inebriated states, divided into two groups after a fight.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Mishra said the clash broke out after a scuffle between the bar’s bouncers and customers.

Following the clash, some outsiders entered the bar and a dozen bullets were fired.

BJP questions law and order in Jharkhand

BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo targeted Mahagathbandhan-led state government, saying the law and order situation in Jharkhand has deteriorated under the present government

"....The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, police are on high alert...Despite that, a DJ operator was murdered....Police were unable to do anything....There is no fear of law in the state....I demand immediate arrest of the accused but the government and police administration has been exposed."

