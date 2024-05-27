Super Air Jet flight, with over 170 on board, overruns runway while landing at Indonesia Airport I PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JACDEC Super Air Jet A320 overruns the runway

A Super Air Jet flight overshot the runway while attempting to land at Weda Bay Airport in Indonesia on Monday. Media outlets reported that the aircraft was carrying 172 passengers. It's believed that adverse weather conditions contributed to the incident.

Various images of the occurrence circulated on social media, showing passengers disembarking the plane. Despite no official confirmation or statement from the airline at the time of writing this article, local media said that both passengers and crew members were unharmed. An e-mail response by India TV to the airline is awaited.

This came nearly a week after a British man died and more than 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines flight hit with a massive turbulence.

In a similar manner, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including its six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at Kerala's Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on the evening of August 7, 2020.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including both pilots. The two pilots who died in the accident that happened at the airport in Kerala were Deepak V Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar.

