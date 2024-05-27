Rules changing from June 1: Details you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

As June 1 approaches, many rules are going to be changed. These changes affect daily life and hence it is necessary to be aware of them. Let’s take a look at key changes that will take place from June 1.

LPG Cylinder Price

The first change that we need to keep a tab on is the LPG prices. Oil marketing companies update the prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month. Earlier in the month of May, oil companies reduced the prices of commercial cylinders. The prices of domestic cylinders and commercial cylinders will be updated on June 1, 2024.

Bank Holidays

According to the list of bank holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for 10 days in June. These holidays include Sunday, second and fourth Saturdays. The other holidays in the month of June include Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha. So it is advised to check the holiday list before going to the bank.

Aadhaar Card Update

If you have still not updated your Aadhar, this update is for you. UIDAI has extended the date for updating Aadhaar Card for free till 14th June. Aadhaar holders can easily update their Aadhaar Card online. However, if you update offline, that is, by going to the Aadhaar centre, you will have to pay a charge of Rs 50 per update.

Changes in traffic rules

Meanwhile, the traffic rules are also going to change from June 1 as the new driving licence rules (New Driving License Rules 2024) will come into force from next month. The new rules are stricter and come with a heavy penalty.

According to the new rule, if a person is caught overspeeding, he may have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 to Rs 2000. At the same time, a fine of Rs 500 will have to be paid for driving without a licence. Apart from this, if the driver drives without a helmet or seatbelt, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 100.

Apart from that, a heavy fine of Rs. 25000 will be imposed on a minor driving a vehicle. Additionally, a minor will also not get a driving licence until age of 25.

There are many more changes under New Driving License Rules 2024.

