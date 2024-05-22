New driving license rules in India: No need for driving tests at RTO from June 1 | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The new driving license rules will be implemented from June 1 in the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new regulations for obtaining a driving license in India, which will take effect on June 1, 2024. Under these new rules, individuals will have the option to take their driving tests at private driving schools, instead of government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). These private driving schools will be authorised to conduct driving tests and issue the necessary certificates required for obtaining a driving license.

Notably, this change aims to streamline the process and potentially reduce the burden on RTOs, providing more convenience and accessibility for aspiring drivers. By allowing certified private institutions to handle both the testing and certification processes, the Ministry hopes to make it easier and faster for people to acquire their driving licenses. Let us know what changes will happen from June 1.

Key changes in driving license rules from June 1:

The existing obligation to take the test at the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTO) to get a new driving license will be abolished. The person getting the driving license will have the option to take the driving test at the nearest center of his choice. The government will issue a certificate authorizing the private player to take the driving test. Driving without a valid license will attract heavy fines. This will be increased from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000. Additionally, if a minor is found driving a vehicle, action will be taken against his/her parents and a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed. The registration certificate of the vehicle will also be cancelled. The documentation required to obtain a driving license will also be simplified. This means that the Ministry will inform applicants in advance about the documents required for the type of license they wish to obtain. To make India's roads more environmentally sustainable, the ministry is looking at ways to phase out 9,000 old government vehicles and improve the emission standards of others. The application process for a driving license will remain the same. Applicants can submit their application online by visiting the official website of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways- https://parivahan.gov.in/. However, they can also visit their respective RTO to file the application through a manual process.

Rules for opening a private driving school:

The person opening a driving school should have a minimum of 1 acre of land (2 acres for four-wheeler training).

Driving schools will be required to provide appropriate testing facilities.

Instructors must have a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience and be familiar with biometrics and IT systems.

License fees and charges

Under the latest regulations, acquiring a learner's license (Form 3) comes with a fee of Rs 150, with an extra Rs 50 required for the learner's license test or any subsequent retests. For the driving examination, or in case of a retest necessity, the charge stands at Rs 300.

Furthermore, the issuance of a driving license will incur a cost of Rs 200, while securing an International Driving Permit will be notably higher at Rs 1,000. Adding another vehicle class to an existing license will be charged at Rs 500.

For individuals operating hazardous goods vehicles, the endorsement or renewal of authorization will be priced at Rs 200. Likewise, renewing a standard driving license will amount to Rs 200, but if done post the grace period, the fee will escalate to Rs 300, along with an additional Rs 1000 per year or part thereof from the expiry of said grace period.

Driving instruction schools will face a substantial Rs 5,000 charge for issuing or renewing licenses without providing the requisite training, and a similar fee will be applicable for obtaining a duplicate license from these establishments.

Filing an appeal against licensing authority orders pursuant to rule 29 will necessitate a payment of Rs 500. Additionally, modifying the address or any other particulars on a driving license will attract a fee of Rs 200.

ALSO READ: Caste, religion stickers on vehicles? What law says about it, penalty and other details | EXPLAINED