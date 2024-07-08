Hypermotard 698 Mono launches at Rs 16.5 lakh in India

Follow us on Image Source : DUCATI Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati, a luxury motorcycle brand has launched a new motorcycle, named 'Hypermotard 698 Mono' at Rs 16,50,000 (ex-showroom price) in India. The motorcycle claims to have a record-breaking engine, Ducati design, sophisticated electronic package, lightweight chassis, and comfortable ergonomics. According to the company, the deliveries of the motorcycle will start from July end.

In an official statement Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India said, "Ducati's engineering prowess is on full display with the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine, a masterpiece of performance that delivers exhilarating power with every twist of the throttle."

Sporting a quintessential Ducati style, the Hypermotard 698 Mono boasts a Supermotard racing aesthetic and a design language that makes the Mono compact, aggressive, sporty, and fun-to-ride motorcycle, the company said.

The motorcycle's style is enhanced by several distinctive design elements, such as the dual exhausts positioned on the sides of the tail, the five-spoke alloy wheels featuring a "Y" design, an LED headlight with a double "C" light profile, a high and flat seat, a high front mudguard, and a sharp tail.

It also comes with features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch.

Inputs from IANS