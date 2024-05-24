Range Rover, Range Rover Sport will be 'Made in India', you can save up to Rs 56 lakh: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : JAGUAR LAND ROVER Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has started the local assembly of their flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUV in India. The local assembly of these SUVs will bring down their prices significantly. With this announcement, India has become the only country outside the UK to locally produce the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs. The company is currently producing its Velar, Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace and Discovery Sport at its facility in Pune.

Due to local assembly, the Range Rover 3.0-litre diesel HSE LWB is now priced at Rs 2.36 crore, reduced by Rs 44 lakh, while the Range Rover Sport 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE is now priced at Rs 1.40 crore, reduced by Rs 29 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, India. In addition to this, local assembly will also help bring down the waiting period of these SUVs. Locally assembled models will exclusively be available for sale in India only.

Jaguar Land Rover started local assembly in India in 2011 through a contract manufacturing agreement with Tata Motors. The Freelander was the first JLR SUV to be locally produced in India. However, the company's best selling product of 2024 with 1,314 units will continue to be a full import.

Meanwhile, After unveiling the new Scorpio N variant, Mahindra has now introduced a mid-level variant of its popular XUV700 SUV in India. The new variant, named AX5 Select or AX5 S, fills the gap between the AX3 and AX5 variants. This fresh addition boasts several extra features compared to the AX3 variant.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S is offered with petrol and diesel engines, available in both automatic and manual transmission options. Priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the AX3, the AX5 Select comes with a seven-seat configuration, in contrast to the five-seat layout of the AX3. Additionally, it includes features like a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, and map lamps for the second row.

ALSO READ: Nissan launches Special Edition of its Magnite SUV with automatic gearbox: Check price, features