Mahindra XUV700 gets new variant priced at Rs 16.89 lakh: Here's what new

After launching a new variant of Scorpio N, Mahindra has now launched a new mid-level variant of its popular XUV700 SUV in India. The new variant, which is called AX5 Select or AX5 S is placed between AX3 and AX5 variants. The newly launched variant gets a few additional features over the AX3 variant. Here are all the details you need to know.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S India price

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S is available with petrol and diesel engines with both automatic and manual transmission. It is priced at a Rs 50,000 premium over AX3. Here are the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S.

Variant Ex-showroom price (Petrol) Ex-showroom price (Diesel) AX5 Select MT Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh AX5 Select AT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 19.09 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S: What’s new

Above the AX3 trim, which is only available with a five-seat layout, the XUV700 AX5 Select comes with a seven-seat configuration along with features such as a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, and map lamps for the second row.

Mahindra XUV700 powertrain

The XUV700 is offered with either a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque, or a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune: 155 hp and 360 Nm in the entry-level variants, and 185 hp and 420 Nm (450 Nm with AT) in the higher-spec variants. Both engines are available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel unit also offers an all-wheel drive option.

