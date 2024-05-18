Tata to launch three new cars in coming months: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : TATA CARS Tata cars (representational image)

Tata Motors is likely to launch three new cars and SUVs this year. The automaker had good business in 2023. It launched a few new cars and recorded excellent sales. Now, the new launches in 2024 can help the company continue its performance. The company is all set to expand its Nexon range with the addition of CNG-powered variants, while the Altroz line-up will receive a sportier variant. Tata will also introduce Curvv, its first all-new model in three years. Here are all the details you need to know.

Tata Nexon iCNG

Tata has introduced India’s first CNG-automatic models with the Tiago and Tigor iCNG getting AMTs. At the Bharat Mobility Expo, Tata showcased the Nexon iCNG, which will be the first factory-made turbocharged CNG-powered car. The Nexon iCNG will use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine as the standard petrol model. While a manual gearbox will be standard, Tata is likely to offer an AMT option as well. Prices for the Nexon iCNG are expected to be about Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent petrol variant.

Tata Altroz Racer

The launch of Tata's Altroz Racer, their response to Hyundai i20 N Line, is imminent. The sportier Altroz has been spotted during testing, confirming details about the model that was first showcased at the Auto Expo a few years ago. Compared to the Altroz iTurbo, the Racer shares the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine but with 10hp more, totaling 120hp, and a 6-speed manual gearbox instead of the 5-speed on the iTurbo. The spied model features a dual-tone orange and black paint scheme similar to the one displayed at the expo. However, the tested model had the same alloy wheels as the standard Altroz, while the expo model had dark chrome/black alloy wheels.

The Altroz Racer differs from the standard hatchback with twin racing stripes on the bonnet and roof, 'Racer' badges, and a slightly modified grille. It will come with new features and safety equipment including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESC, a heads-up display, and a voice-assisted sunroof.

Tata Curvv

Tata's highly anticipated midsize SUV is set to launch in the next few months. The launch of the Curvv has been postponed by a few months, but it is expected to arrive later this year, around the festive season. The Curvv EV will be the first to debut, and while specific technical details are still unknown, it is expected to utilize Tata's Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture and have a range of approximately 450-500km. This means that Tata's all-electric Curvv will be introduced before its competitors, such as the Creta EV, Maruti eVX, and Toyota's version of Maruti's EV.

The petrol and diesel variants are expected to begin production around September and are set to be launched either in the last quarter of 2024 or early 2025. The Curvv petrol model will be equipped with Tata’s new 125hp, 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo engine and will offer manual and automatic gearbox options. On the other hand, the Curvv diesel is expected to use the Nexon’s 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine paired with 6-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. Additionally, a CNG-powered version of the Curvv is also anticipated to be released later.

ALSO READ: TVS launched RTR 160, RTR 160 4V dark edition bikes in India: Check price, features