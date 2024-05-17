TVS launched RTR 160, RTR 160 4V dark edition bikes in India: Check price, features

Follow us on Image Source : TVS TVS RTR 160, RTR 160 4V dark edition

TVS has launched a new special edition of its RTR 160 and the RTR 160 4V bikes in India. The newly launched special edition of bikes is called ‘Blaze of Black’ dark edition. The bikes receive an all-black treatment, including the bodywork, engine, exhaust, and other components. Here are all the details you need to know.

TVS RTR 160, RTR 160 4V ‘Blaze of Black’ edition India price

The RTR 160 Black edition is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh while the RTR 160 4V Black edition is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS RTR 160, RTR 160 4V ‘Blaze of Black’ edition specifications

The Black edition and the 4V Black edition of the RTR 160 feature a sleek black finish, including a black TVS Apache stallion logo embossed on the tank and a fully blacked-out exhaust. While the new color scheme is the main update, both 160cc motorcycles from TVS retain the same features as before, including three riding modes, the TVS SmartXonnect system with voice assist, and an LED headlight.

The 2V model of RTR 160 is equipped with a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which is air-cooled. Depending on the riding mode chosen, power and torque output vary. The available modes are Rain, Urban, and Sport. In Rain and Urban mode, the power output is 13.14 bhp at 8,000 rpm, while in Sport mode, it increases to 15.82 bhp. The torque output follows a similar pattern. In Rain and Urban mode, the top speed is 10 kmph lower at 97 kmph.

On the other hand, the 4V model of RTR 160 is powered by a 160 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine generating 17.35 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox. Similar to the 2V model, the 4V also offers three riding modes.

