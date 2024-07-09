Uttar Pradesh announces road tax wavier on hybrid cars: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hybrid cars

To promote green transportation and the use of eco-friendly vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a waiver of road tax on hybrid cars. The state is offering a 100 percent waiver on registration fees for strong hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles through a directive.

This move is expected to benefit hybrid cars offered by automakers such as Maruti, Toyota, and Honda. Maruti Suzuki offers popular hybrid models like the Grand Vitara, while Toyota offers the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The average registration cost for the hybrid trims of Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder is about Rs 1.80 lakh in UP. The road tax waiver will significantly reduce the cost of these cars. Buyers of the Innova Hycross and Invicto can expect to benefit up to Rs 3 lakh in on-road prices, depending on the variant.

This amendment to the existing EV policy means that the relaxation in registration costs will be valid until October 2025.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), this policy will boost strong hybrid vehicle sales in UP, despite the current small market. FADA notes that most buyers of such vehicles are not first-time owners and believes that this move by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will aid the auto sector.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India, emphasised that the 100 percent road tax waiver on strong hybrid vehicles is a milestone decision by the Uttar Pradesh government that will encourage the adoption of these environment-friendly vehicles. Behl also highlighted that this decision is aligned with Honda's global commitment to sustainable mobility and their vision of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This progressive step represents a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey towards a greener future.

Inputs from PTI