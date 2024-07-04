Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
India gets high-demand for EV 2 wheelers, but Ola experiences a dip: Know-why

The electric vehicles (EVs) penetration in the Indian two-wheeler (2W) sector has increased over the past two months, despite incentives being nearly halved in April.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2024 15:22 IST
Ola electric, EV 2 wheelers, tech news
Image Source : FREEPIK Ola electric craze ends, as market shares dip: India gets high-demand for EV 2-wheelers

According to a recent report, electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India’s two-wheeler (2W) sector has seen a significant boost over the past two months, despite the incentives being nearly halved in April. This shift has led to notable market changes: Ola Electric experienced a drop in market share, while TVS Motor Co Ltd (TVSL) recorded a gain. The electric 2W penetration and volumes recovered and it is now higher than that of FY24, according to the report by BNP Paribas India.

“E2W sales volume saw strong growth YoY on a low base. Penetration improved month-on-month. TVSL gained market share for the second consecutive month, while Ola lost,” the report mentioned.

Electric passenger vehicle (EPV) penetration deteriorated slightly month-on-month where Tata Motors lost market share while MG gained. In the electric three-wheeler (E3W) space, volumes went up YoY but declined month-on-month in June.

Kumar Rakesh, analyst, IT and auto said, “In policy news, the FAME III incentives could be announced in the Union Budget and Delhi’s EV policy has expired which could lead to e2W and e3W price increases."

Meanwhile, another report last month said that with an improving adoption rate, electric car sales in India are likely to reach 1.3-1.5 lakh in the current fiscal year (FY25).

After a record growth of 90 per cent with volumes at 90,432 units in FY24, the electric car penetration is consistently increasing in the country, driven by the government’s efforts towards a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation sector, according to a CareEdge Rating report.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric secures SEBI approval for Rs 5,500 crore IPO: Details

Ola Electric has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). This makes Ola Electric the first EV startup in India to secure such approval. The IPO includes a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹5,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.51 crore equity shares, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus.

ALSO READ: BMW sold 594,533 cars in the first quarter of 2024, still low on profits: Know-why?

BMW has experienced a decline in profits during the first quarter of 2024, despite robust sales growth- particularly in high-end models. The company disclosed earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by approximately a quarter compared to the previous year, amounting to 4.05 billion euros.

Inputs from IANS

