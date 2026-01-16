Advertisement
  3. Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; BJP is leading in two seats

  Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; BJP is leading in two seats

Pune Municipal Election Result 2026 Live: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress.

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results today, January 16.
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
Pune:

The Pune Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress.

In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent.

All the 29 civic poll results which include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced today, January 16. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats. 

Live updates :Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Shinde Sena vs NCP; who will win

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP is leading in two seats

    BJP is leading in two seats out of 28. In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. 

     

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result: BJP is leading

    BJP is leading in the initial trends. In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4 

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result 2026: Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for Pune Municipal Corporation will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. The Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced today 

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result 2026: Exit poll predictions

    The exit poll has predicted that BJP is likely to win in Pune with 79- 92 seats. At 40.5 percent turnout registered in PMC. In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4.

     

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result 2026: Exit poll predicts BJP's return

     The Exit  Poll predicts BJP's return in 2026 Pune civic polls. In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent. 

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: What happened in 2017

    In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent.  

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result 2026: Who is the current mayor

    Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent. 

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result 2026: Result of 29 Municipal Corporation today

    All the 29 civic poll results which include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced today, January 16 

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result 2026: What happened in last election

    In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4.  

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Result: Result today

    The Pune Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced on Friday, January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. 

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pune Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am

     The counting of votes for Pune Municipal Corporation will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. The Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced today

Top News

