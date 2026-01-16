Live Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; BJP is leading in two seats Pune Municipal Election Result 2026 Live: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress.

Pune:

The Pune Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress.

In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent.

All the 29 civic poll results which include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced today, January 16. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.