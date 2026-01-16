Live Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; BJP is ahead of NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Poll Result Live: The counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena.

Pimpri:

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16, the counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena. The key contestants this time are Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar and BJP’s Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje.

In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.