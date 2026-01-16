Advertisement
  Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; BJP is ahead of NCP

  Live Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; BJP is ahead of NCP

Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Poll Result Live: The counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 today.
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 today.
Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Published: , Updated:
Pimpri:

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16, the counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena. The key contestants this time are Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar and BJP’s Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje.  

In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16. 

Live updates :Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: BJP vs NCP- who will win

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Result: BJP is ahead of NCP

    BJP is ahead of NCP in the initial trends. In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. 

     

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Result: Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for Pune Municipal Corporation will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. The Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced today  

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Result: Voting percentage

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election has witnessed less than 50 per cent voter turnouts. In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent.

     

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Result: Exit polls predictions

     In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the exit poll has predicted BJP victory, the BJP is likely to go past the magic figure of 65. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get five seats. 

    In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5 

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Result: Exit polls predict BJP victory

    The exit polls have predicted BJP victory in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election. The BJP is likely to bag 65 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent. 

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Who won Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election in 2017

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent.  

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election result 2026: What happened in last election

    In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent. 

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election result 2026: Who are key contestants

    The key contestants this time are Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar and BJP’s Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje.   The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena. 

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election result 2026: Who are contesting

    The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena. The key contestants this time are Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar and BJP’s Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje. 

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Result today

    The Pune Municipal Corporation election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMS. In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. 

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes for Pimpri-Chinchwad will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16. 

