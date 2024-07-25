Man electrocuted to death in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture

In Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, a man named Pramod has died from an electric shock. The incident occurred in Sherawali Market, where Pramod operated a small eatery from a shack.

Due to recent rains, water had accumulated outside the shack. Pramod had connected his eatery’s electricity to a nearby main power line. An electrical leak from this connection caused the fatal shock.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated suo motu cognizance of a media report detailing the electrocution death of a young man while crossing a waterlogged street in Patel Nagar, Delhi. The incident occurred on July 22, 2024, when the victim, attempting to reach his paying guest accommodation, came into contact with an electrified iron gate next to an electric pole with exposed wires.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of Police, and the Chairman of Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL). They are required to submit detailed reports within two weeks. The NHRC seeks information on actions taken against responsible parties, compensation for the deceased's family, and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The NHRC has noted that the reported negligence, including waterlogging and unsafe electrical wiring, raises serious human rights concerns. The Commission's inquiry will focus on accountability and corrective actions to address these lapses.

According to media reports, the 26-year-old victim, who was preparing for civil services exams, was electrocuted while attempting to cross the street. Despite efforts by his flatmates and neighbors to rescue him, he was declared dead at the hospital after being pulled away from the gate by police.

The NHRC’s intervention highlights the need for prompt action and accountability to prevent future tragedies related to public safety and infrastructure.