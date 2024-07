Updated on: July 25, 2024 18:08 IST

Nepal's long history of plane crashes: Here's a list of aviation disasters in Nepal

Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed with 19 onboard while attempting to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday at 11 AM. According to the Aviation Safety database, there have been at least 27 fatal plane crashes in Nepal over the past three decades. Watch to know more!