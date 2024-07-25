MPPSC SSE Main 2024 exam dates announced; registration from August 6

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPPSC SSE Main 2024 exam dates

MPPSC SSE Main 2024 exam: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment exam schedule for the State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024. As per the announcement, the MPPSC SSE Main 2024 exam will be held from October 21 to 26. The admit cards for the same will be released on October 11. The link to the MPPSC SSE Main 2024 will be shared on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Before appearing in the MPPSC SSE Main 2024 exam, all those who have qualified for the prelims exam will have to register themselves on the official web portal, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The facility for MPPSC SSE Main 2024 registration will remain available from August 6 to September 5, 2024.

How to register?

Candidates who qualify for the MPPSC SSE prelims 2024 exam will be eligible to register themselves for the main exam. The online application forms will be available on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 6. The candidates can submit their online registrations before September 5. After the closure of the online application window, an application edit will open from August 9 to September 7, allowing candidates to make changes in their application form.

Registration Fee

When submitting the MPPSC SSE 2024 main registration forms, the candidates will have to pay registration fees. The candidates belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer), economically weaker section (EWS), and persons with disabilities (PWD) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. However, candidates from all other categories will have to pay Rs 800 as registration fees.

ALSO READ | UP Police Constable Re-Exam 2024: What changes have been made by Yogi govt for retest?

MPPSC SSE Main 2024 Exam Time Table