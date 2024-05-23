Nissan launches Special Edition of its Magnite SUV with automatic gearbox: Check price, features

Follow us on Image Source : NISSAN Nissan Magnite Turbo Geza Special Edition

Nissan has launched a new variant of its popular Magnite SUV in India. The newly launched variant is called Magnite Turbo Geza Special Edition CVT. The Gexa edition of the SUV was launched last year. Now, to commemorate the first anniversary of the Gexa edition, the automaker has carried over the Geza Special Edition treatment to the Nissan Magnite Turbo. Here are all the details you need to know.

Nissan Magnite Turbo Geza Special Edition CVT India price

The Nissan Magnite Turbo Geza Special Edition CVT is priced at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Nissan Magnite Turbo Geza Special Edition CVT specifications

The Geza Special Edition treatment has been extended to the Nissan Magnite Turbo, along with the CVT automatic gearbox. Nissan states that the special edition model draws inspiration from Japanese theatre and emphasizes the musical experience.

The Magnite Turbo Geza Special Edition features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity, a premium JBL audio system, a rear camera with guidelines, ambient lighting with app controls, Geza edition badging, and optional beige seat upholstery.

The Geza Special Edition now comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 100hp and 152Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The regular Magnite also offers this engine with a 5-speed MT, which increases the torque output to 160Nm. Additionally, the Magnite is available with a 72hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine, offered with either a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed AMT.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is set to launch three new cars and SUVs this year. The automaker had a successful year in 2023, with the launch of new cars and impressive sales. The upcoming launches in 2024 are expected to contribute to the company's continued success. The company plans to expand its Nexon range by introducing CNG-powered variants and will also add a sportier variant to the Altroz line-up. Additionally, Tata will unveil Curvv, its first all-new model in three years.

ALSO READ: Mahindra XUV700 gets new variant priced at Rs 16.89 lakh: Here's what new