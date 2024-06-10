Tata executive made major announcement about Avinya concept: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Avinya

Tata showcased its Avinya concept in April 2022. Now, a report says that the Tata Avinya will not be a single vehicle but will be a premium all-electric brand. It will cover an entire family of cars and SUVs. The first Avinya car will be rolled out around late 2025 and will be based on Tata’s Gen 3 EV architecture.

This information was confirmed by Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

“Avinya is not going to be a single model; it’s a brand, and we will spawn multiple products under that brand,” said Srivatsa in a recent interaction with Autocar India.

The entire Avinya range will be positioned as a high-end offering within Tata’s product portfolio. Srivatsa clarified that while there may be some overlap with regular Tata EVs in terms of pricing, there is no strict price differentiation. The Avinya range will primarily consist of SUVs and MPVs in various sizes and body styles.

Currently, it is unclear whether Tata and Avinya will function as independent brands like Toyota and Lexus, or if Avinya will be positioned as a sub-brand within Tata Motors, similar to how Maybach is integrated within Mercedes.

Tata Motors will be producing the Avinya range of cars at their new plant in Tamil Nadu, for which they have invested Rs 9,000 crore. Sources indicate that the plant is likely to be located in Ranipet, and it is expected that Tata will also use it to manufacture Jaguar Land Rover EVs. These cars will be based on JLR’s modular EMA architecture, as announced by the brand in November.

Tata Motors will pay a royalty fee to JLR for using the platform, but it will be localised to ensure competitive costs. The EMA platform, first announced in 2021, will also be the base for the next-gen Velar, Evoque, and Discovery Sport. Localising the platform in India will enable JLR to benefit from cost advantages.

