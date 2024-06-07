Tata Altroz Racer launched in India with higher tune engine: Check price, specs, features

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Motors launched a sportier iteration of its Altorz hatchback. The newly launched Altroz Racer gets the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in a higher state of tune. In addition to this, the hatchback also comes with cosmetic updates and some new features. Here are all the details you need to know.

Tata Altroz Racer India price

The Tata Altroz Racer comes in R1, R2, and R3 variants with three colour options: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. The starting ex-showroom price for this performance hatchback is Rs. 9.49 lakh. Here is the variant-wise price of all the variants of the Tata Altroz Racer.

Trim Price R1 Rs 9.49 lakh R2 Rs 10.49 lakh R3 Rs 10.99 lakh

Tata Altroz Racer features and specifications

The Tata Altroz Racer is equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. On the Racer model, the engine generates 120hp and 170Nm, which is 10hp and 30Nm higher than the iTurbo model. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox instead of the 5-speed manual offered with the iTurbo. There is no automatic gearbox option, but it features a sportier-sounding exhaust system. Unlike the i20 N Line, the Altroz Racer does not have any suspension or steering updates. Following the introduction of the Altroz Racer, Tata Motors has discontinued the previously available iTurbo range of the hatchback.

The sportier hatchback also includes several exterior updates. It offers three paint options, each with a contrasting black finish and white racing stripes for the bonnet and roof. Additionally, it features 'Racer' badging on the front fenders, a slightly revised grille, and retains the 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Racer comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen that can be found in newer Tata SUVs. It is equipped with a newer, smoother operating system. Additionally, it features a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The car boasts segment-first ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a voice-assisted sunroof. As standard, the Racer is equipped with six airbags and ESC for safety. On the cosmetic front, there are red highlights around the AC vents and the gear lever on the center console, along with new leatherette upholstery featuring contrast stitching.

