Jeep Meridian ‘X’ Edition launched in India with impressive features: Details here

Jeep India launched a new special edition of its Meridian SUV in India. The newly launched X edition of the Meridian SUV was first introduced in April last year alongside the Upland edition of the SUV. The edition is based on the Limited Plus variant of the SUV. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jeep Meridian ‘X’ Edition India price

The Jeep Meridian X is available in seven colour options, including, Silvery Moon, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Velvet Red. Interested buyers can book the Meridian X at a starting price of Rs. 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom). At Rs. 34.27 lakh, the Meridian X costs Rs. 50,000 more than the entry-level Limited (O) variant.

Jeep Meridian ‘X’ Edition specifications

The Jeep Meridian X features a grey roof and alloy wheels with grey accents. In addition to the standard Meridian features, it includes extra equipment like side molding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, an air purifier, premium carpet mats, an optional rear-seat entertainment package, and a dashcam.

The Meridian X is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. This engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic. It's currently uncertain whether the Meridian X will offer both gearbox options, as well as whether it will be available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Meridian is scheduled to undergo a mid-life update later this year. The recent sighting of the updated SUV confirmed subtle styling changes. These are expected to include updated bumpers, a revised grille, and the significant addition of an ADAS suite.

In other news, MG Motor India has recently launched two new special editions of one of its SUVs. The newly released Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions of the SUV come with cosmetic changes. This launch follows the automaker's recent introduction of special editions of the Comet, Hector, ZS EV, and Astor to celebrate the brand's 100th anniversary.

