MG Gloster Snowstorm, Desertstorm Editions launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : MG MG Gloster

MG Motor India has launched two new special editions of one of its SUVs. The newly launched Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions of the SUV feature cosmetic changes. This comes after the automaker recently launched special editions of the Comet, Hector, ZS EV, and Astor to commemorate the brand's 100th anniversary. However, the Gloster SUV did not get any special edition at that time. The Gloster Storm lineup now has three editions: Blackstorm, Snowstorm, and Desertstorm. Here are all the details you need to know.

MG Gloster Snowstorm Edition features

The Gloster Snowstorm Edition features a combination of white and black exterior finish with red accents. The primary exterior color is white, complemented by black elements on the front grille, spoiler, alloy wheels, wing mirrors, fog lamps, and fender garnish.

Additionally, the front fender, wing mirrors, and headlamps are adorned with red accents. Moving to the interior, the Snowstorm Edition features black upholstery with red stitching on the steering wheel. It's worth noting that the Snowstorm Edition is exclusively available in the six-seater configuration.

Image Source : MGMG Gloster Desertstorm

MG Gloster Desertstorm Edition features

The Desertstorm Edition comes with a golden exterior paint scheme similar to the one seen on the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition. The headlamps have red accents, and there are various black elements such as alloy wheels, front grille, wing mirrors, and roof rails, similar to the Snowstorm edition. Inside, it features a black treatment with white stitching and is available in both six- and seven-seat configurations.

MG Gloster specifications

The MG Gloster comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an adjustable driver's seat with massage and ventilation functions, and an ADAS suite that includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Additionally, the Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions of the Gloster are available in both 2WD and 4WD options. Both editions are powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, with the 2WD version producing 163hp and 375Nm of torque, while the 4WD configuration generates 218hp and 480Nm of torque.

Image Source : MG MG Gloster Snowstorm

ALSO READ: Indian scientist discovers new technology to charge EV faster than smartphones