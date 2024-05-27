YouTuber Bobby Kataria arrested for allegedly sending people abroad illegally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV YouTuber Bobby Kataria

Popular YouTuber Bobby Kataria was arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly sending people abroad illegally. A case was filed against Kataria at the Bajghera Police Station, Gurugram and subsequently, the arrest was made on Monday.

The police registered a case under IPC 370 which deals with issues related to the trafficking of any person. The YouTuber allegedly runs his office from a mall located in Sector 109 on Dwarka Expressway.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this was not the first time when the controversial social media influencer was put behind bars. Earlier, in September 2022, he was arrested for smoking onboard a flight. However, Kataria was released on bail, a day after he was arrested by Delhi Police and sent to one-day judicial custody for being non-cooperative and evasive.



In another matter in 2022 also, a case was filed against Kataria after he was seen drinking alcohol on the road. Dehradun Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, taking cognizance of the matter, gave instructions demanding immediate action against the social media influencer. According to the video posted, on September 11, 2022, Kataria was seen publicly stopping traffic on the road, drinking alcohol, and misbehaving with the police.

In the video, he was seen sitting at a table in the middle of the road and drinking alcohol and further as the video progressed, Kataria was also seen dangerously firing a gun. Moreover, as soon as the video was released, Dehradun Police took stern action against him, issuing a property attachment notice at his house, and announcing a reward of Rs 25,000 against him.

