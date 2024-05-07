Yuzvendra Chahal creates history, becomes first Indian to register huge milestone

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal has created history as he has become the first Indian player to take 350 wickets in T20 cricket. Plying his trade for the Royals in the Indian Premier League, the spin maestro achieved the record during his team's clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Chahal recently became the first player in the history of IPL to take 200 wickets. He added another feather to his illustrious cap with another milestone scalp. The 33-year-old spinner got rid of DC captain Rishabh Pant caught at the deep backward square leg to get to his landmark scalp.

Indians with the most wickets in T20 cricket:

1 - Yuzvendra Chahal: 350 wickets*

2 - Piyush Chawla: 310 wickets

3 - Ravi Ashwin: 303 wickets

4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 297 wickets

5 - Amit Mishra: 285 wickets

Chahal is playing in his 301st T20 match and is in red-hot form in IPL 2024. He is RR's leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has 14 scalps in 11 matches. The leggie leaked runs at 12 runs an economy from his four overs. He ended the day with the figures of 1/48 from the four overs.

The Capitals finished strong at 221/8 from their 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel smashed blistering half-centuries, while Tristan Stubbs helped DC finish well. Fraser-McGurk was the aggressor right from the word go. He hit 50 from 20 balls, while Porel scored 65 from 36 deliveries. DC finished with 221 on the board after some fireworks from Stubbs and late boundaries from Rasikh Salam and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Chahal has made it to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup due to his brilliant performances in the ongoing Indian cash-rich league. He pipped fellow leggie Ravi Bishnoi to take a spot in India's preliminary squad for the global showpiece event.