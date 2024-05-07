'Glorification of violence should not be a part of civilized society: India's strong message to Canada

Follow us on Image Source : AP A pro-Khalistani banner in Canada seeking a referendum.

India on Tuesday raised grave concerns over a recent event held in Canada's Malta, where anti-India activities were promoted publically in the presence of local and other top leaders. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, raised concerns over the violent images used by extremist elements in Canada against Indian leaders.

The Ministry also slammed Ottawa for last year's blunder where the extremist groups had publically glorified the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a procession. Besides, the ministry stressed that the extremist groups also threatened Indian diplomats, which were generally ignored by the Canadian government.

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press statement.

Slogans threatening PM Modi, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh were raised

Earlier on Sunday, India TV reported how pro-Khalistan flags were raised, with banners of conducting a Khalistan referendum and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised by radical groups in Canada.

"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression," he added.

"Canada is a rule-of-law country": Trudeau

The statement came against the backdrop of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reply to New Delhi, where he asserted: "Canada is a rule-of-law country". Notably, he was reacting to the recent arrests, where three Indian nationals were charged nearly 11 months after Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Vancouver.

"This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens," Trudeau said during the Gallery of Global Sikh Art and Culture Gala and highlights event in Toronto.

India expects its diplomats are able to carry their work without fear in Canada

The Foreign Ministry also underscored that the Indian diplomats were threatened publically in the North American country and added it remained concerned about their security and well-being. The Indian side said it expects that the Canadian government should ensure "our diplomats are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear".

"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," Jaiswal said.

