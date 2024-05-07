Phase 3 records 61.45 per cent polling till 8 pm, Assam sees highest, Maharashtra lowest. State-wise data

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi casts his vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on 94 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories concluded on Tuesday with an approximate voter turnout of 61.45 per cent as of 8 pm. Assam witnessed the highest voting (4 seats) at 75.26 per cent while Maharashtra, where 11 seats went to polls, saw 54.77 per cent in this phase, according to the Election Commission. Voting in the fourth phase out of total seven will take place on May 13. Results will be declared on June 4.

Polling began at 7 am and officially closed at 6 pm with many braving the heat to exercise their right to franchise. Those in the queue were allowed to cast their votes even after 6 pm. With the conclusion of Phase 3, polling in half of the Lok Sabha seats (283) is over now, covering 20 states/UTs. The election process finished in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Tuesday.

"The voter turnout figures which are approximate as of 8 p.m. will continue to be further updated on the VTR App on a continuous basis as various polling parties formally close the poll and hand over Form 17 C to the polling agents of candidates at each of the polling stations," the EC said in a statement. A further update will be posted at 11.30 p.m., it said.

State-wise voter turnout till 8 pm in phase 3

Goa (2 seats): 74.27 per cent West Bengal (4 seats): 73.93 per cent Karnataka (14 seats): 67.76 per cent Chhatisgarh (7 seats): 66.99 per cent Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats): 65.23 per cent Madhya Pradesh (9 seats): 63.09 per cent Gujarat (25 seats): 56.76 per cent UP (10 seats): 57.34 per cent Bihar (5 seats): 56.55 per cent Maharashtra (11 seats): 54.77 Assam (4 seats): 75.26

Key candidates who were in fray in phase 3

Of the 1,331 candidates in the fray, notable contenders in phase 3 included Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gujrat's Gandhinagar, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna (Madhya Pradesh), Congress heavyweight and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri and Aditya Yadav (Budaun), former BJP Karnataka Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar (Belgaum), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), Congress' Geeta Shivarajkumar (Shimoga), industrialist Pallavi Dempo, contesting from South Goa on a BJP ticket, and NCP-SP's Supriya Sule who faced her sister-in-law and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar in the family borough Baramati, among others.

With inputs from IANS

