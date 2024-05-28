IIFA Digital Content Awards announced, to be given in THESE categories

Follow us on Image Source : IIFA GALLERY IIFA Digital Content Awards have been announced

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced the IIFA Digital Content Awards. Known for its global reach and massive international audience appeal, the IIFA Digital Content Awards promises a cohesive IIFA weekend and awards roster, recognizing the talent, creativity and innovation that thrives in the entertainment sector.

IIFA Digital Awards

The IIFA Digital Content Awards is set to recognise excellence in the OTT and digital sector. Featuring the best live musical performances from India and internationally, a cinematic kaleidoscope of entertainment, the IIFA Digital Content Awards will surely be a memorable celebration of creativity, innovation and the limitless possibilities of digital storytelling in the entertainment industry.

From stellar performances to prestigious award categories, the Digital Content Awards is all set to showcase the vibrant spirit and cultural richness of Indian cinema. Founder and Director Andre Timmins said, 'At IIFA we have always strived to innovate and enhance the celebration of Indian cinema on the global stage. The launch of the new IIFA Digital Awards in 2024 is an important step in our mission. We aim to recognize and honour the talents thriving in the digital landscape while keeping pace with the emerging trends of the entertainment world.

IIFA Digital Awards will be given in these categories



Film: Recognizing the best original film produced for digital streaming platform release and distribution.

Series: Recognizing series across all genres produced for release and distribution on digital streaming platforms.

Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series: Awarding the best reality or non-scripted series on a streaming platform.

Best Documentary: Recognizing documentaries made for streaming platforms.

Best Music/Soundtrack: To honour exceptional musical creations in digital content.

