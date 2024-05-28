Box Office Report: Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji fails Monday test, dips on day 4

Follow us on Image Source : MOVIE STILL Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji Day 4 Box Office Report

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji' has hit the theatres. Satya actor, who scored a century with this film, left no stone unturned in promoting his movie. 'Bhaiyya Ji' is an action thriller film, in which Manoj Bajpayee has shown his strength in the action scenes. Moreover, his wife Shabana Raza has made a comeback with this film, directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. She is the producer of this movie. 'Bhaiyya Ji' may be a very special film for Manoj Bajpayee, but the collection of this film is giving no satisfaction to the actor.

The first weekday figures of 'Bhaiyya Ji' revealed

'Bhaiyya Ji' collected Rs 1.35 crore on its first day The film made a profit on the weekends but could not pass the Monday Test. Manoj Bajpayee starrer was expected to earn more on the second day i.e. Saturday. On the second day of release, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore. At the same time, on Sunday i.e. on the third day, the film's earnings stopped at Rs 1.85 crore. Now the collection of the fourth day of the film has also been revealed.

According to the report of Sacnilk, 'Bhaiyya Ji' has done business of Rs 0.90 crore at the box office on Monday. The total collection of the film has crossed Rs 5 crore. Looking at the speed at which 'Bhaiyya ji' is moving forward, it seems that he will have to work harder to perform well at the box office.

Bhaiyya Ji's competes with Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth

Compared to 'Srikanth', the first weekend of 'Bhaiyya Ji' was sluggish. Rajkummar Rao did a business of around Rs 12 crore in the first weekend. Even after 17 days, the magic of the film is still visible. Till now the movie has done a business of Rs 36 crores.

For the unversed, 'Bhaiyya Ji' directed by Apoorva Singh Karki is a revenge story. Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, Rama Sharma also play important roles in the film.

