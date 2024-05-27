NCW demands probe into AAP MLA Balkar Singh's alleged lewd video call to 21-year-old job seeker

Follow us on Image Source : AAP AAP leader Balkar Singh

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday demanded a prompt and impartial investigation against AAP Punjab MLA Balkar Singh following the release of a video allegedly showing him compelling a 21-year-old woman to strip naked on the pretext of providing her with a job went public.

In a statement, the NCW condemned the incident and demanded the Punjab Police submit a report detailing the actions taken regarding the case. The Commission stated, "The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity. The NCW chairperson vehemently condemns such behavior and calls for urgent intervention from DGP Punjab Police to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. A comprehensive report is to be submitted in three days."

It is pertinent to note that the matter came to light after BJP youth wing leader Tajinder Bagga shared information about the AAP MLA and Punjab Cabinet leader's explicit act. On X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader mentioned that when a 21-year-old woman approached Punjab Minister Balkar Singh for a job, the AAP MLA asked her to make a video call and forced her to take off her clothes and engage in inappropriate activities. Bagga further detailed the alleged crime and demanded the immediate suspension of Balkar Singh by Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Further, BJP National Secretary Majinder Singh Sirsa also commented on the incident, stating, "Another day…Another vulgar action of AAP minister exposed in public! Earlier it was Kataruchak and now Balkar Singh, AAP MLA, whose video with a 21-year-old girl shames every Punjabi. It’s totally unacceptable that the land of Gurus & Pirs is run by people who have no character or integrity."

Sirsa questioned CM Bhagwant Mann, asking if he would protect Balkar Singh just as he had shielded Lal Chand Kataruchak despite the latter's sex tapes being made public. "Would CM @BhagwantMann Ji protect Balkar Singh as well just like he shielded Lal Chand Kataruchak? How many more characterless MLAs does AAP have in its kitty?" he added.