Stock markets update: Sensex surges over 190 points, Nifty up by 60 points to 22,992 in early trade

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 194.9 points to 75,585.40. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 59.95 points to 22,992.40 points.

Major gainers and laggards

From the Sensex firms, NTPC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Wipro, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, ITC, Power Grid, Asian Paints and Titan were among the laggards. Equity benchmarks were on a record-breaking rally for the third straight day on Monday ahead of the results of Lok Sabha polls. The results of the ongoing general elections will be declared on June 4.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong were quoting in the positive territory while Tokyo and Shanghai traded lower. US markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23 per cent to USD 83.29 a barrel.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 3 paise to 83.10 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders rupee is likely to trade with a positive bias tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and expectations of fresh foreign inflows, however, a recovery in crude oil prices may cap a sharp upside. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.14 and gained further ground to trade at 83.10 against the greenback, registering a gain of 3 paise from its previous closing level.

(With PTI inputs)

