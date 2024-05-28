Sikandar: Baahubali's Kattappa aka Sathyaraj to play lead antagonist in Salman Khan-starrer? Find here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Salman Khan's Sikandar will release on Eid next year.

Salman Khan, on the occasion of Eid this year, announced his upcoming flick with AR Murugadoss titled Sikandar. It will hit the screens on Eid next year. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna, who captivated applause for her performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, was roped in to play the leading lady in Sikandar. As per the latest report, the makers of the upcoming flick have now zeroed in on the lead antagonist. A report by ETimes claims that Sathyaraj, who played Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali has been finalised for the role of villain in Sikandar. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

This Eid, Salman took to his social media accounts and announced his next venture with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala and also urged his fans to watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan this Eid but watch his film, Sikandar, on next year's Eid.

The film also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, known for helming films like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, is expected to bring another box office wonder.

Earlier this month, Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Rashmika and wrote, ''Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!''

Sathyaraj's other projects

Meanwhile, Sathyaraj has quite a busy schedule for the coming months, as he has several big projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Munjya, also starring Sharvari Wagh in the lead role.

He will also star in Tovino Thomas' upcoming film titled, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. He also has Nalan Kumarasamy's directorial Vaa Vaathiyaar in his kitty.

