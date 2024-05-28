PM Modi terms reservation key issue in Lok Sabha elections, calls Congress biggest enemy of minorities | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the reservation issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc of engaging in "vote bank politics," criticising opposition parties for undermining the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi emphasised the importance of reservation as a crucial issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, presenting his stance as a commitment to protecting the constitutional principles and rights of marginalised communities.

What did PM Modi say on reservation?

"I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC & other backward-class people because by keeping them in darkness they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time, that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming. Therefore, I have been explaining this to the people. The basic spirit of the Constitution of India is being violated and that too for the sake of vote bank politics... Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies," the PM said.

"There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto...Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of the vote bank?... I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, and OBC brothers and sisters. And that's why I'm fighting the battle," he added.

'Oppn transformed educational institutions into minority institutions'

The Prime Minister stated that those claiming to be the biggest supporters of backward communities are, in fact, their greatest adversaries. He accused the opposition of transforming educational institutions into minority institutions, emphasizing that this move eliminated protections for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

"They swiftly converted educational institutions into minority institutions, thereby eliminating reservations. For instance, in Delhi, Jamia Millia University was designated a minority institution, resulting in the loss of reservations, affecting both admissions and jobs. It later emerged that around 10,000 such institutions have been removed from the reach of SC, ST, and OBC protections," PM Modi said. "They had made arrangements for it and even leveraged it for vote bank politics. When this concerning issue came to my attention, I felt it was my duty to take charge of the country," he added.

Congress' manifesto reflects Muslim League's approach

The Prime Minister also expressed his concerns about the Congress party's stance on reservations, which became evident to him after they released their manifesto. He recounted his reaction to the manifesto, describing it as a reflection of the Muslim League's approach. The Congress party in its manifesto, 'Nyay Patra' released on April 5 mentioned that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

