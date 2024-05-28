TMC fighting for survival in Bengal elections, BJP getting maximum success in state: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing maximum success in West Bengal in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. He said that the Trinamool Congress is "fighting for its survival" in the state.

"TMC party is fighting for survival in the Bengal elections. We were 3 before the last Assembly elections. The people of West Bengal gave us 80 seats the last time. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal. The elections of West Bengal is one-sided and the people are leading it. The TMC is rattled and the attacks are being carried out. The BJP workers are being locked up in jail ahead of the elections. Despite all these, the people are voting in large numbers," PM Modi said in an interview with ANI.

PM Modi on Calcutta High Court order on OBC certificates

When asked about the Calcutta High Court's decision to cancel all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition is "abusing the judiciary" after the verdict for "vote bank politics".

"They have a modus operandi. First, they started the sin of giving it to minorities by making a law in Andhra Pradesh, they lost in the Supreme Court and the High Court rejected it because the Constitution does not allow it. So they cleverly started the game from the back door and these people overnight made all the castes of Muslim as OBCs and they robbed the OBCs of their rights...When the High Court's judgment came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place. But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, now they are also abusing the judiciary...This situation cannot be acceptable under any circumstances," he said.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be out on June 4.

