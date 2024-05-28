'Odisha is about to change, Naveen Patnaik-led govt's expiry date is June 4': PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has predicted that on June 4 when the results of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be out, the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal in Odisha will have its expiry date. Odisha is conducting simultaneous polls for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly segments across four phases. With voting completed in 15 Lok Sabha seats and 105 assembly segments in Odisha, both the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP have claimed they will secure an absolute majority to form the government.

"I have said that the expiry date of the current Odisha government is June 4 and on June 10, the BJP CM will take oath in Odisha," PM Modi said. Eyeing major gains for the BJP in Odisha, PM Modi has said he is witnessing a high intensity of anti-incumbency against the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal, making it very difficult for the regional party to survive. PM Modi said that people have made up their mind for a change in Odisha, where the assembly polls are being held alongside the parliamentary elections.