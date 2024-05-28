'Congress is biggest enemy of minorities...': PM Modi on reservation| LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the wake of the final phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata today. He will arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon. He is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in the Barasat constituency at 2:30 pm, followed by another meeting in Jadavpur at 4 pm. With the completion of the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are now gearing up for the final phase slated for June 1. The anticipation is palpable as the nation awaits the culmination of this extensive electoral process. With the results scheduled to be announced on June 4, all eyes are on the political horizon, eager to witness the verdict of the people and the dawn of a new era in Indian politics. As the electorate exercises its democratic right, the outcomes of these elections will shape the course of India's future, reaffirming the resilience and dynamism of its democratic ethos. In the upcoming seventh phase of elections, a whopping 904 candidates are set to compete for various seats across several states and territories.

