Tuesday, May 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'Congress is biggest enemy of minorities...': PM Modi on reservation| LIVE
Live now

'Congress is biggest enemy of minorities...': PM Modi on reservation| LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the nation braces for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for June 1, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. This electoral spectacle not only reflects the will of the people but also sets the course for the nation's future trajectory.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2024 10:17 IST
PM Modi interview to ANI
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the wake of the final phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata today. He will arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon. He is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in the Barasat constituency at 2:30 pm, followed by another meeting in Jadavpur at 4 pm. With the completion of the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are now gearing up for the final phase slated for June 1. The anticipation is palpable as the nation awaits the culmination of this extensive electoral process.  With the results scheduled to be announced on June 4, all eyes are on the political horizon, eager to witness the verdict of the people and the dawn of a new era in Indian politics. As the electorate exercises its democratic right, the outcomes of these elections will shape the course of India's future, reaffirming the resilience and dynamism of its democratic ethos. In the upcoming seventh phase of elections, a whopping 904 candidates are set to compete for various seats across several states and territories.

Follow the blog for latest updates

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 28, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi on being asked about personal attacks during the election campaigns

    "As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me the 'maut ka saudaagar' and 'gandi naali ka keeda'? Our party member in the parliament did the calculation and counted 101 abuses, so whether there is election or no election, these people (Opposition) believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature..."

  • May 28, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi on reservation

    "...I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC & other backward-class people because by keeping them in darkness they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time, that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming. Therefore, I have been explaining this to the people. The basic spirit of the Constitution of India is being violated and that too for the sake of vote bank politics... Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies...There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto...Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote bank?... I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that's why I'm fighting the battle."

  • May 28, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Odisha is about to change, Naveen Patnaik-led govt's expiry date is June 4: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fake of Odisha is about to change as the state will witness a change in the government.  "I have said that the expiry date of the current Odisha government is June 4 and on June 10, the BJP CM will take oath in Odisha." the PM said in an interview with news agency ANI. 

  • May 28, 2024 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    TMC is fighting for survival in Bengal elections: PM Modi

    "TMC party is fighting for survival in the Bengal elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal," he said.

  • May 28, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor questions Centre's stance on China

    Questioning the Centre's position on China, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor said the Bharatiya Janata Party's position on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is only an "election tactics" adding that it must also focus on what is happening on the Chinese borders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently made a statement that PoK is a part of India and it will be taken back once BJP retains power.

     

  • May 28, 2024 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to hold joint poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will jointly address two election meetings in Uttar Pradesh today. The first meeting will be in Rudrapur at 1.45 pm and the other one in Varanasi at around 4 pm. 

  • May 28, 2024 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold election rallies in Jharkhand, West Bengal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold election rallies in Jharkhand and West Bengal today ahead of the final phase of polling slated to be held on June 1. He will first visit to Jharkhand and then West Bengal. PM Modi will hold a 2.5-km-long roadshow in Kolkata at 6 pm and then he will pay floral tributes at floral tributes Vivekananda.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement