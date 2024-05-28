'Naye Bharat Ka Naya Kashmir': Rohit Shetty praises PM Modi and Home Ministry in special video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Director Rohit Shetty, who recently completed an important schedule of his upcoming much-awaited flick Singham Again, shared a special video on Instagram thanking the people of Kashmir valley. Not only this, he also mentioned PM Narendra Modi and Ministry of Home Affairs in his post. ''Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir,'' he wrote in the caption.

The video features several behind-the-scenes clips from their Kashmir schedule. It also showcases text on the video which reads, ''We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir. But once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, no social life and then Article 370 got abolished. 5 years later, we landed up filming Singham Again and now the new Kashmir, happiness, young energy, tourism, peace, love. Naye Bharat Ka Naya Kashmir.''

Watch the clip:

Recently, the team of Singham Again wrapped their Kashmir schedule and shared a picture of lead actor, Ajay Devgn, in his copy avatar. A video of the actor was also shared by Information and PR of Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, he can heard saying, ''Thank you so much Kashmir film authority for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation. It's a beautiful place. We wish we keep coming here. Thank you.''

Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in key roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were huge commercial success.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August this year, on the occasion of Independence Day. It will be clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

