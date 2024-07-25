BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Kanakia Samarpan Tower in Mumbai's Borivali, one dead | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A fire breaks out in Kanakia Samarpan Tower in Mumbai's Borivali.

A fire erupted in the Kanakia Samarpan Tower, located opposite Magathane Metro station in Borivali East, Mumbai at 12:37 PM. The fire was reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). Various agencies, including the MFB, Police, Adani Electricity, 108 Ambulance, and Ward Staff, were mobilised to the scene. The fire, which was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electric duct from the 1st to 6th floor of the 22-story residential building, was extinguished by 1:02 PM.

Casualties and injuries

Four individuals suffered from smoke inhalation:

Ranjana Rajput, 59, female - condition stable Shivni Rajput, 26, female - condition stable Shobha Savle, 70, female - condition stable Mahendra Shah, 70, male - declared brought dead

Updates

As of 4:30 PM, information from the Resident Medical Officer of Apex Hospital confirmed the conditions of the affected individuals. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details will be provided as they become available.