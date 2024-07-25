Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, announces to go solo in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced to go solo in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. "Will fight 200 to 250 seats in the state elections," said Thackeray who is a cousin of Shive Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Reacting to MNS' announcement, NCP (SCP) leader Jitendra Awhad said, "Even the members of his family can't say for certain when Raj Thackeray will change his role. He watches a lot of films. So, he plays all roles. He is habitual of playing different roles..."

Earlier, MNS leader Prakash Mahajan on Monday hinted that his party may contest 200-225 seats in the state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October this year. The decision was made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the party workers are full geared up for it, Mahajan told a news channel.

He said the MNS is against caste-based reservation and believes all such benefits should be based on financial norms.

Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supported the ruling Mahayuti in the state, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

