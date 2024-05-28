Former England captain Eoin Morgan picks 'strongest team' India as favourites for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland next Wednesday, June 5

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has picked India as favourites for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States. Morgan, who led England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup win in 2019, suggested that India will be hurt by the last two exits, in the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia and the loss in the final last year at home and will be eager to get it right this time while mentioning that the Men in Blue have the team to go all the way this time around.

Speaking ahead of the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Morgan said, "For me the strongest side even with injuries throughout the tournament is India. Their strength and depth is absolutely incredible at the moment. They are favourites for me, the quality they have on paper, if they produce it I think they can beat anybody in the tournament." Morgan further continued on the selection part saying that there were a few that were left out and among them, he would have had his former KKR teammate Shubman Gill in the squad because of his leadership quality.

"I'm delighted Yuzvendra Chahal is within their squad. People in the public and in the media were unsure about his selection. For me, he is an incredible bowler, one of the best wrist spinners in the world here and now and Kuldeep's form as well comes into it. The only decision I would have had differently and if I was selecting the squad, I would have Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal," Morgan added saying that even if Gill would have remained on bench, you need as many leaders in the squad as possible in big tournaments like these.

India haven't won an ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013 and have faltered at the finals or the semi-finals stage on too many occasions in the last decade or so. However, Morgan believed that they can turn it around in the Caribbean and the USA because of the team they have picked, which covered all the bases.

"I think they can because they have got to a stage now where Adelaide will hurt but more recently the World Cup at home against Australia in front of 125 thousand Indian fans. Their spinners will come into the game a lot more and their level of batsmanship will come into the game if wickets slow down like we think but also that excellence in power hitting is probably a point of difference for me. Somebody like a Shivam Dube has to play. He is an incredible player in his own right but I think he will set this World Cup alight," Morgan further said.