'Congress-JMM want to remove me from power to get chance to do scams again': PM Modi in Jharkhand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 28) took on the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand over the issue of corruption and said that both want to remove him from power at the Centre “so that they can get a chance to commit scams again”. Referring to the piles of notes seized in the ED raids in the state, PM Modi said that the money is being made from a number of scams in Jharkhand.

“JMM, Congress, RJD are openly threatening. They say that Modi has to be removed and the reason why they want to remove me is so that they can get a chance to do scams again. I just want to ask you, will you allow the scams to happen? JMM and Congress are looting Jharkhand in every way. There are such beautiful mountains here, but Jharkhand is being discussed for the mountains of notes,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Dumka.

“Mountains of notes are being seized from the JMM and Congress people. Do you know where this money is coming from? This money is coming from the liquor scam, this money is coming from the tender scam worth crores of rupees, this money is coming from the mining scam,” he added.

The Prime Minister stepped up the attack on the Congress and JMM and said that they have “even looted the army’s land”.

“These people changed the names of their parents to grab the lands. Now the land of the poor and the tribals is being occupied. These people even looted the army's land. You have to free Jharkhand from these people,” he said.

PM Modi on reservation

The Prime Minister lashed out at the Opposition over the Muslim reservation issue and said that they will not be able to "snatch away the reservation of OBCs" as long as "Modi is alive".

"People of the INDI alliance give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion... I want to tell the people of INDI alliance that as long as Modi is alive, you will not be able to snatch away the reservation of Tribals, Dalits, backward classes and extremely backward classes and give it to Muslims, to those who do 'vote jihad'..." he said.

PM Modi on 'Hindu-Muslim' accusation

PM Modi said that he is being accused of "doing Hindu-Muslim" and said that the more mud-slinging will be done on him, the more lotus will bloom.

"They are saying that Modi is doing Hindu-Muslim. 'Inhe lagta hai ki Modi ki chhavi par keechad uchaalenge toh Modi darr jayega. Arey INDI walo kaan khol kar sun lo, tum jitna keechad uchaaloge, log utne kamal jyada khilayenge'..." he said.

The seven and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

