PM Modi interview: From Kejriwal, Kashmir to BJP's chances in West Bengal in Lok Sabha polls | Top Quotes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people of Kashmir for a record voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. In his interview with news agency ANI, he spoke on a range of issues spanning from Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar Jail on interim bail to reservations. He also exuded confidence in the BJP securing "maximum success" in West Bengal. Let's take a look at the top qoutes of the Prime Minister in the interview.

On reservation issue: "...I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC & other backward-class people because by keeping them in darkness they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time, that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming. Therefore, I have been explaining this to the people. The basic spirit of the Constitution of India is being violated and that too for the sake of vote bank politics... Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies...There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto...Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote bank?... I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that's why I'm fighting the battle." On Opposition's allegations that PM Modi will end reservation: "They have committed this sin. I am speaking against that and that's why they have to use such things to lie." On West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections and the BJP's chances: "TMC party is fighting for its existence in the Bengal elections. In the last Assembly elections, we were 3 and the people of Bengal took us to 80 (seats), we got a huge majority in the last Lok Sabha elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal. The election of West Bengal is one-sided, people are leading it and because of that people sitting in the government, TMC people are frustrated... BJP workers are being put in jails before the elections. Despite all these atrocities, more people are voting and the number of votes is also increasing." On Calcutta High Court's decision to cancel all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010: "They have a modus operandi. First, they started the sin of giving it to minorities by making a law in Andhra Pradesh, they lost in the Supreme Court and the High Court rejected it because the Constitution does not allow it. So they cleverly started the game from the back door and these people overnight made all the castes of Muslim as OBCs and they robbed the OBCs of their rights...When the High Court's judgment came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place. But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, now they are also abusing the judiciary...This situation cannot be acceptable under any circumstances." On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that PM Modi decides who will go to jail: "It would be better if these people read the Constitution, read the law of the country, I do not need to say anything to anyone." On being asked about personal attacks during the election campaigns: "As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me the 'maut ka saudaagar' and 'gandi naali ka keeda'? Our party member in the parliament did the calculation and counted 101 abuses, so whether there is election or no election, these people (Opposition) believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature..." On the Opposition's allegation that ED, CBI and IT are being used to suppress them: "Ask the person who is throwing this garbage, what is the proof of what you are saying?...I will convert this garbage into manure and will produce some good things for the country from it...When Manmohan Singh was in power for 10 years, Rs 34 lakhs were seized and currently in the last 10 years ED has seized Rs 2,200 crores. The one who has brought back Rs 2,200 crores to the country should be respected and not abused. The one whose money has gone is abusing...It means that whoever has a part in stealing money will shout a little after being caught...Today, a Sarpanch has the right to sign on a chequebook but the Prime Minister of the country does not have it...Modi government has told its officers that my government has zero tolerance towards corruption." On high voter turnout in Kashmir: "First of all, I would like to pray to the justice system of our country that if the government wants to do any work, they have a design, strategy to do that work. To solve such problems, work had to be done under that strategy. Now sometimes I had to shut down the internet for that. Some NGO went to court and it became a big issue in the court but today the children there proudly say that the internet has not been shut down for the last 5 years and we have been getting all the facilities for the last 5 years. There was some pain for a few days, but it was for a good cause... It is very important to save the country from such NGOs. Secondly, when the common man votes there, it is not just to make someone win, voting means that the voter accepts the Constitution of India and expresses his dedication towards the entire spirit of India... As a result, voting records of 40 years have been broken. It is a matter of greatest satisfaction for me that my brothers and sisters from Kashmir came forward to vote with great enthusiasm. By voting, they have given a message to the world and to those who used to have doubts." On his decision to remove Article 370: "Article 370 was the agenda of only 4-5 families, it was neither the agenda of the people of Kashmir nor the agenda of the people of the country. For their benefit, they had built such a wall of 370 and used to say that if 370 is removed, there will be a fire...Today it has become true that after the removal of 370, there is a feeling of more unity. The feeling of belongingness is increasing among the people of Kashmir and hence its direct result is also visible in elections, tourism ..." On the Assembly elections in Odisha: "The fate of Odisha is about to change, the government is changing. I have said that the expiry date of the current Odisha government is June 4 and on June 10, the BJP CM will take oath in Odisha. There has been no progress in Odisha for the last 25 years and the biggest concern is that there is a group that has taken over the entire system of Odisha, it seems that the entire system has been held hostage. If Odisha comes out of the bondage, then Odisha will flourish. It is a question of Odisha's asmita. Odisha has so many natural resources, it is sad to see poor people in such a prosperous state, Odisha is among the prosperous states of India, it has so much natural wealth and Odisha is also among the states of poor people of India, so the government is responsible for this the people of Odisha should get their rights..." On his relations with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: "We have good relations with the leaders of all the political parties of India and in a democracy we do not have enmity. Now the question is whether I should maintain my relations or worry about the fate of Odisha. I chose to devote myself to the bright future of Odisha and if I have to sacrifice my relations for that, I will sacrifice them and after the elections, I will convince everyone that I have no enmity with anyone..." On the allegations and counter allegations regarding the wealth creators of the country: "The people (Opposition) who are saying this garbage, should be asked from where have they brought this. Such discussions would be done with them only."

(With ANI inputs)

