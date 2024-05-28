Gold and silver prices on May 28: Check city-wise rates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

The Gold prices went up on Tuesday (May 28). The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 72,390.00 per 10 grams, which is up by Rs 30 at 11.05 am since yesterday. The cost of Silver also increased by Rs 170 to Rs 95,030.00 today.

City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today

New Delhi:

Gold prices: 72,130

Silver: 946

Mumbai:

Gold: 72,260

Silver: 948

Chennai:

Gold: 72,470

Silver: 951

Bangalore:

Gold: 72,310

Silver: 949

Pune:

Gold: 72,260

Silver: 948

Ahmedabad:

Gold: 72,350

Silver: 950

Kolkata:

Gold: 72,160

Silver: 947

Chandigarh:

Gold: 72,260

Silver: 948

Noida:

Gold: 72,280

Silver: 949

Patna:

Gold: 72,220

Silver: 948

Nagpur:

Gold: 72,260

Silver: 948

Srinagar:

Gold: 72,380

Silver: 950

Ranchi:

Gold: 72,280

Silver: 949

Varanasi:

Gold: 72,280

Silver: 949

Rajkot:

Gold: 72,340

Silver: 949

Surat:

Gold: 72,340

Silver: 949

Kanpur:

Gold: 72,260

Silver: 948

Lucknow:

Gold: 72,260

Silver: 948

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.