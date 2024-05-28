Gold and silver prices on May 28: Check city-wise rates

The Gold prices went up on Tuesday (May 28). The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 72,390.00 per 10 grams, which is up by Rs 30 at 11.05 am since yesterday. The cost of Silver also increased by Rs 170 to Rs 95,030.00 today.
City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today
New Delhi:
Gold prices: 72,130
Silver: 946
Mumbai:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948
Chennai:
Gold: 72,470
Silver: 951
Bangalore:
Gold: 72,310
Silver: 949
Pune:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948
Ahmedabad:
Gold: 72,350
Silver: 950
Kolkata:
Gold: 72,160
Silver: 947
Chandigarh:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948
Noida:
Gold: 72,280
Silver: 949
Patna:
Gold: 72,220
Silver: 948
Nagpur:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948
Srinagar:
Gold: 72,380
Silver: 950
Ranchi:
Gold: 72,280
Silver: 949
Varanasi:
Gold: 72,280
Silver: 949
Rajkot:
Gold: 72,340
Silver: 949
Surat:
Gold: 72,340
Silver: 949
Kanpur:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948
Lucknow:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948
The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.