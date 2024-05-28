Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Gold and silver prices on May 28: Check city-wise rates

There are several factors that influence the prices of gold and silver, including global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2024 11:40 IST
Gold prices today, silver prices today, Business news
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

The Gold prices went up on Tuesday (May 28). The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 72,390.00 per 10 grams, which is up by Rs 30 at 11.05 am since yesterday. The cost of Silver also increased by Rs 170 to Rs 95,030.00 today.

City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today

New Delhi:

Gold prices: 72,130
Silver: 946

Mumbai:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948

Chennai:
Gold: 72,470
Silver: 951

Bangalore:
Gold: 72,310
Silver: 949

Pune:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948

Ahmedabad:
Gold: 72,350
Silver: 950

Kolkata:
Gold: 72,160
Silver: 947

Chandigarh:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948

Noida:
Gold: 72,280
Silver: 949

Patna:
Gold: 72,220
Silver: 948

Nagpur:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948

Srinagar:
Gold: 72,380
Silver: 950

Ranchi:
Gold: 72,280
Silver: 949

Varanasi:
Gold: 72,280
Silver: 949

Rajkot:
Gold: 72,340
Silver: 949

Surat: 
Gold: 72,340
Silver: 949

Kanpur:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948

Lucknow:
Gold: 72,260
Silver: 948

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

