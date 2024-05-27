Cyclone Remal weakens, expected to gradually lose strength: Weather office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Commuters rush to catch trains amid rainfall owing to Cyclone Remal, outside a railway station in Agartala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Cyclone 'Remal' has weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm and is expected to continue losing strength. An official update detailed the cyclone's impact and ongoing relief efforts. On Monday, the IMD reported that Cyclone 'Remal' had downgraded from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm. "After making landfall, Cyclone Remal moved northward and weakened this morning," said Somnath Dutta, Head of the Eastern Region at IMD Kolkata. He added, "It is predicted to further weaken into a deep depression by evening."

Warnings and advisories

Strong wind warnings have been issued across Bengal, with North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar expecting winds of 40-50 kmph on Tuesday. South Bengal, including Kolkata, is forecasted to receive isolated rain on June 1.

The IMD urged the public to use weather apps like Mausam and Damini for updates on weather warnings and advisories.

Casualties and damage

An official press release confirmed four deaths and one injury due to heavy winds and rainfall from Cyclone Remal. The casualties occurred in Kolkata, South-24-Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman, with causes ranging from wall collapse and falling trees to electrocution.

Impact on infrastructure

The cyclone caused significant damage, including:

Winds reaching 120 kmph over Sagar Islands and 90 kmph at Dum Dum.

Heavy rainfall led to inundation in parts of the Sunderbans and other areas.

Damage to 1,700 electric poles and numerous uprooted trees, primarily in South-24-Parganas and North-24-Parganas.

Water logging in parts of Kolkata, with efforts underway to pump out water.

Relief and restoration efforts

The administration evacuated over 2 lakh people to safer locations and relief camps. Minor breaches in embankments were promptly repaired, and no major breaches were reported. More than 1,400 relief camps are providing cooked meals and essential supplies to those affected.

Airport operations, which were shut down on May 26, have now resumed. Compensation will be provided for 27,000 partially damaged houses after verification, and relief materials are being distributed to affected families.

Ongoing weather conditions

Cyclone Remal continues to bring light to moderate rainfall to most districts in South Bengal and other parts of West Bengal. A warning for heavy rainfall remains in effect until May 28, with continuous efforts in place for relief and rescue operations.

Also read | IMD predicts above normal rain in the country this monsoon