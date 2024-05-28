Munnar to Dras: 5 Indian destinations that provide a wintry feel even in summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indian destinations that provide a wintry feel even in summer

When the oppressive summer heat takes over, finding a haven of cool, refreshing air becomes essential. India, with its diverse geography, offers several high-altitude retreats where temperatures remain pleasantly low even in the peak of summer. These destinations not only provide a respite from the sweltering heat but also offer stunning natural beauty, from snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys to serene lakes and mist-covered hills. Whether you seek adventure, tranquillity, or a romantic getaway, these cool escapes promise a wintry feel that rejuvenates the soul and invigorates the senses, making them perfect for a summer retreat. Here are five such places that offer a refreshing retreat.

Munnar, Kerala

Image Source : SOCIALMunnar, Kerala

Munnar, a hill station in Kerala's Western Ghats, is known for its tea gardens, mist-covered hills, and cool climate. Even in summer, Munnar remains refreshingly cool with temperatures hovering around 20°C. The sprawling tea plantations, Eravikulam National Park, and Anamudi Peak offer plenty of opportunities for exploration and relaxation. The region's picturesque beauty and serene environment make it a perfect getaway from the heat.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh:

Image Source : SOCIALTawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled amidst the Himalayas, Tawang is a paradise for nature lovers and history buffs alike. The temperature remains pleasant throughout the year, ranging between 5°C and 21°C. Explore the magnificent Tawang Monastery, the largest in India, or embark on a scenic trek through the surrounding hills.

Coorg, Karnataka:

Image Source : ISTOCKCoorg, Karnataka

Coorg, also known as the "Scotland of India," is a haven for coffee aficionados and nature enthusiasts. Lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and pleasant weather averaging around 25°C make it an ideal summer getaway. Hike through coffee plantations, visit historical sites, or simply relax amidst the serene beauty of the hills.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh:

Image Source : SOCIALSpiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Nicknamed the "Little Tibet," Spiti Valley is a land of stark beauty and serenity. The high altitude keeps temperatures cool, with summer highs hovering around 15°C. Explore ancient monasteries like Dhankar Gompa, witness the turquoise waters of Chandra Taal Lake, or simply soak in the breathtaking panorama of the Himalayas.

Dras, Jammu and Kashmir:

Image Source : SOCIALDras, Jammu and Kashmir

Known as the "Second Coldest Inhabited Place in India" (after Siachen), Dras offers a truly wintry experience even in summer. Temperatures average around 10°C, making it ideal for those seeking a taste of the Arctic. However, be prepared for high altitude challenges and limited amenities.

