Planning a long vacation? Take your summer break to the next level with these 5 tips

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Take your break to the next level by planning a long vacation with these 5 tips

Every once in a while we should step out of our comfort zone and try something new. We’ve all had short trips to various places but not many have embarked on a long vacation spanning a few weeks or even months! While it may burn your wallet, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those who wish to embark on a long journey full of surprises this summer. Check out these 5 tips before you embark on your journey.

1. Decide your vacation goals

Before planning a long vacation, outline your goals first. Do you want to explore different places? Are you planning to do remote work from a luxury stay? Do you want to simply relax? Ask yourself such questions. It is a basic yet fundamental understanding to map out your journey, stay, and travel itinerary.

2. Crunch some numbers

Long vacations can take a toll on your wallet. Before heading out, try to calculate your expenses and minimise as much as possible on your stay and tickets so you can truly enjoy the food and activities your destination has to offer. Flights tend to be cheapest approximately 24 days before your intended date, so try using this tip to save on transportation costs!

Some things to consider in your budget:

Average food cost

Stay/multiple stays depending on your route

Transport costs

Activities

Shopping

3. Do some research

Research the tourist attractions, cost of food, activities, and everything else you will need to know before booking your tickets. Most importantly, check for the weather forecast and any unpredictable changes so you can be prepared and still enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Check for:

Weather

Tourist attractions in the city

Safety guidelines

Are there any rules specific to the place you are travelling to?

4. Plan your itinerary

Now comes the fun part! Make a schedule of everything you want to do day by day (or hourly!) if you wish so that you can stay organised and stress-free on your trip. Make sure to add some local spots, and tourist attractions and take the help of the locals to find hidden gems! Most importantly, make sure you are flexible so that you can enjoy everything the place(s) have to offer.

5. Make your packing list

Finally, make sure to pack according to your itinerary and the weather! Pack efficiently so you can make room for souvenirs and pack extra clothes in case of any emergencies.

Long vacations can be an extremely exciting way to explore lots of new places and something to tick off your bucket list. Remember to plan properly and keep your wallet in mind so that you can have many more.

ALSO READ: For an exciting summer vacation, check out these 5 countries you can visit without a visa