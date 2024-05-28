NIA conducts multi-state raids, arrests five involved in human trafficking, cyber fraud syndicate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Human trafficking case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at several locations across six states and UTs in connection with a human trafficking case involving cyber fraud and arrested five people, an official statement said. According to NIA, the accused were luring Indian youths to foreign countries on false promises of employment.

Searches at 15 locations

The accused identified as Manish Hingu of Vadodara, Pahlad Singh of Gopalganj, Nabialam Ray of South-West Delhi, Balwant Kataria of Gurugram and Sartaj Singh of Chandigarh were arrested following a crackdown at 15 locations in Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, an NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA carried out a coordinated operation with state police forces and central intelligence agencies across all the locations. The searches led to the seizure of several incriminating materials including documents, digital devices, handwritten registers, multiple passports and bogus overseas employment letters, among others.

Eight fresh FIRs have been registered by different state/UT police forces and five accused have been arrested, the NIA said.

Here's what NIA investigation revealed

NIA investigations have revealed the accused to be involved in an organized trafficking syndicate engaged in luring and trafficking Indian youth to foreign countries on the false promises of legal employment. "The youth were being forced to work in fake call centres at Laos, Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and Cambodia, among other places, as part of the racket, controlled and operated mainly by foreign nationals," it said.

The NIA further said that they were coerced into undertaking illegal activities online, such as credit card fraud, investments in cryptocurrency using fake applications, honey trapping etc.

Investigations have further revealed that the arrested accused were coordinating with traffickers operating from across the international border to facilitate illegal border-crossing of Indian youth from Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam to Laos SEZ.

They were working at the behest of foreign-based agents belonging to well organised syndicates that were active in several districts of Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana among others, the NIA said. "These syndicates were further connected to operatives based in other parts of India, as well as foreign countries like the UAE, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos SEZ, etc.," it added.

The searches and subsequent arrest are part of the NIA probe in a case it took over from the Mumbai Police on May 13.

It found that the human trafficking syndicate was not operating merely in Mumbai but had linkages with other facilitators and traffickers in various parts of the country and across the border. Further investigations are ongoing, the probe agency said.

Also Read: Mizoram: NIA arrests man for smuggling arms, ammunition in north-eastern states

Also Read: NIA arrests another accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case