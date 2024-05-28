WHAT! 12 days into marriage, Indonesian man discovers his wife is another man. KNOW what happened

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Jakarta: In a bizarre twist of fate, an Indonesian man was left in shock after 12 days into his marriage when he discovered that his wife, who he had been dating for over a year, was actually another man trying to scam him for money. The peculiar revelation took the Chinese internet by storm, as netizens were shocked that the man had been dating his "wife" for over a year without him discovering "her" true self, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The case represents one going to extreme lengths to swindle money out of another person. The husband, who used the alias AK, met the woman Adinda Kanza, 26, on social media in 2023. After conversing online, the duo decided to meet in person. AK said Kanza always wore traditional Muslim attire that covered her entire face when they met, claiming to be a devout Muslim. However, he was not bothered by the niqab and viewed it as a sign of her devotion to Islam.

After dating for over a year, the two decided to plan their wedding during which Kanza said she had no family to attend the wedding. This led to the couple opting for a modest ceremony at AK's home on April 12. Kanza even brought 5 g of gold as dowry, but the couple did not officially register their marriage certificate.

Suspicions arose in less than two weeks of the marriage when AK noticed that Kanza refused to communicate with members of his family and continued to wear her veiled traditional attire at home. Kanza also gave various excuses to avoid intimacy with her husband, like her menstrual cycle to feeling unwell. This caused AK to investigate on his own, leading to some shocking revelations.

Kanza's real identity

AK tracked down Kanza's supposed family address, where he discovered that she was not an orphan as she previously claimed, but both her parents were alive and well. More interestingly, AK learned that Kanza was actually a man, identified as ESH, who has been cross-dressing since 2020, according to SCMP.

ESH’s parents also revealed that they were unaware of AK's marriage or that he was their son-in-law. After being caught, ESH told the police that he intended to marry AK to steal his family's assets. The police even noted that ESH genuinely resembled a woman particularly after wearing makeup, saying, "His voice is somewhat high-pitched, much like a woman’s voice."

The police speculated that although ESH had dated women in his life, he had enjoyed impersonating a woman while dating men. He has been arrested and charged with fraud, leading to a potential imprisonment of up to four years in prison. The revelations shocked many observers on Chinese social media.

"What kind of news is this? It’s shattering my worldview" said one individual. Another said, "Poor AK, he has faced the distressing ordeal of being deceived in a relationship with a cross-dresser for more than a year and ended up losing both marriage and money."

