Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal leave for New York for T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEBGRAB Avesh Khan and Chahal

Indian cricketers Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal have left for New York for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Both players departed from Mumbai and will join the players already in New York for the global showpiece tournament, that kickstarts on June 2.

Avesh was seen having a video call with fellow squad-mate Rinku Singh. Both the players shall first travel to Dubai and then to New York as the first batch of the Indian players did.

On Sunday, the first batch of Indian players travelled to the USA. India captain Rohit Sharma, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and other stars - Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the first batch of Indian players to reach New York.

Notably, Avesh is a travelling reserve alongside Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed, while Chahal is in the main squad.

Watch the two players leaving for the USA here:

Some other Indian players including Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh will leave for the USA soon. Hardik is in London after the IPL 2024 final.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Pakistan, Ireland and co-hosts USA. The Men in Blue will take on Ireland in their first match on June 5 before facing their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. The Men in Blue will also be playing in a warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1. This will be the only practice match that the Rohit Sharma-led team plays before the global showpiece tournament kicks off with the USA facing Canada in the opener.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan