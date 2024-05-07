Why Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel are not playing in DC vs RR clash?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler.

Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel are not part of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash in match 56 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Royals are one win away from booking their spot in the IPL playoffs as they are on 16 points with four games in hand, including the one against the Capitals. Meanwhile, DC are looking to stay in the hunt for the playoffs as they have 10 points in 11 matches.

The two teams have made a couple of changes and there are two players making their IPL debut in this match too. RR will be missing the services of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, while DC are going without Prithvi Shaw and Lizaad Williams.

Samson revealed the absence of middle-order batters Hetmyer and Jurel, saying that both the players have niggles. "We would like to bowl first, looks a good a wicket to chase on. We are comfortable doing both. The environment in the team is what pleases me, we have great characters, of course winning helps. Dhruv and Hetmyer are unavailable. Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira are in," Samson said at the toss.

"Pitches this season are more batting-friendly. Some injuries, health issues are there in our team but we don't want focus on those things and we got to focus on the matches and do our best. Ishant and Gulbadin come in," Pant said during the toss.

This means Gulbadin Naib and Donovan Ferreira are making their IPL debuts today. Naib was roped in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh, who is out of the IPL after a hamstring injury. Donovan was picked by the Royals at the auction table in 2023.

RR's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC's Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact subs of both teams:

DC's Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

RR's Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore